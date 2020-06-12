Drive-thru virus testing now available at Auburn Walmart store

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has opened in the parking lot of the Auburn Walmart store.

The site, located at 505 Touring Drive in Auburn, offers a virus test to anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Those interested in being tested must visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

The testing has been made available by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Auburn during this unprecedented time,” said Kevin Thompson, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Indiana. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Details on the COVID-19 testing site: