Drive safe: police to increase traffic enforcement during holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Traffic Safety Partnership will conduct overtime patrols during the holidays thanks to a safety improvement grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The funds, which are distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, are part of the state’s “Click It to Live It” program which works to promote seat belt usage and reduce impaired driving. The goal of the program is to prevent traffic injuries and fatal crashes in Indiana.

“The simple fact is, no matter who you are or what you drive, wearing your seat belt is one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe on the road,” said Robert Duckworth, Director of Traffic Safety. “That’s why we’re asking all motorists to Click it to Live it this holiday season – it’s your life. Don’t wait to get pulled over.”

Millions of Americans will travel our nation’s highways during the holidays to visit family and friends. With more vehicles on the road, the chances of being involved in a crash increase greatly.

According to the most recent data available, 53% of passengers killed in fatal crashes were not wearing seatbelts and 63.5% of speeding related fatalities were unrestrained. To combat this and save lives, Indiana police agencies will continue to enforce seat belt, speeding and other traffic laws, especially during the holiday season.

“Why do we enforce traffic laws? To prevent the crashes, injuries and deaths that hurt our community,” said Lt. Tony Maze of the Fort Wayne Police Department. “The holidays are all about spending time with friends and family, so don’t miss out on what makes this time of year so great. Buckle up—every seat, every time—and use a sober driver.”