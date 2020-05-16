Drive-In expects a spike in interest amid pandemic despite restrictions

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theatre is expecting a good season despite only being able to open at 50 percent capacity.

Friday marked the first time in 2020 the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theatre was able to let cars onto their lot, a little more than a month and a half after their typical season start. While they are back in business it is not quite business as usual. For the first time in its around 70 year history, the Auburn Garrett Drive-in has hot water running through their pipes. That is one of several restrictions put in place to slow any COVID-19 spread.

Workers will wear masks and gloves for all tasks and will limit the number of people in the building to two people in each bathroom and five customers in the concessions area. Employees will monitor the areas to make sure those restrictions are being followed. On top of that, concession sales will be limited to popcorn, candy, nachos, and soft drinks.

They are also asking people to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the films. People will be allowed to sit in their truck beds or convertible vehicles but are asked to not sit in chairs or on blankets outside of the vehicles. As of now, the drive-in can only operate at 50 percent capacity so drivers are instructed to park inbetween the white poles as usual, but will only allow one car between polls as opposed to two. The change will mean they lose space for more than 200 cars.

“Usually we can fit about 408 cars here, kind of uncomfortably, but now we’ll only be able to have 204,” said Abigail Simon, working manager at the drive-in.

Although they are losing half of their space, they anticipate a spike in interest in drive-in theaters with so many other events being canceled and entertainment businesses shut down.

“Drive-ins are basically like the ideal events right now because you don’t have to interact with people if you don’t want to, you don’t have to go in and get things from the concession stand, you don’t have to leave your car,” said Simon. “Your main interaction will be with the person who’s working the gate.”

The drive-in is concerned about what movies they will be able to show as many have had their release dates pushed back, but Simon said they will have to just play it by ear.

“I know this season a lot of the movies have pushed back their release dates and some of them have been released directly to streaming so movie-wise, we’re just interested to see what we’ll be able to get,” said Simon. “I know some popular movies and lots of kid movies are coming out and we have some Marvel movies that are coming out that we’re really excited for an those always do really good business.”