FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Indiana chapter is raising money to find a cure through a Festiv-ale, where the drinks will be flowing for participants.

September 9 starting at 6 pm custom cocktails and bites will be served from Fort Wayne’s top restaurants, breweries, and wineries. The event will also include a silent auction, caricature artists, and a live band.

VIPs kick the evening off at 6 p.m. with the opportunity to have a taster glass and get first dibs on food options for the evening. General admission starts at 7 p.m. and participants will receive a tasting glass to enjoy drinks for the evening.

The event will take place at Parkview Field at 1301 Ewing St.

To purchase tickets for the event or to donate head to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s website.