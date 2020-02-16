Drift away into relaxation of Rivers Relaxation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spend an hour or two floating away all your problems at Rivers Relaxation. The day spa, located at 1505-B, W. Dupont Road, is northern Indiana’s only float based relaxation center.

WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts and Joe Strus had the chance to try it out.

Rivers Relaxation says they have two massive float tanks for you to float your way to a state of relaxation. The tanks are filled with 1,000 gallons of heated water saturated with a half-ton of Epsom salt.

The salt is so dense that it makes you naturally buoyant.

Rivers Relaxation says it can help with aches and pains, and even sleep.

Also at Rivers Relaxation is an oxygen bar and massage chairs.

To learn more about Rivers Relaxation, click here.