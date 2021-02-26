Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream adds 64 new jobs at Fort Wayne facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is adding 64 new jobs to its Fort Wayne facility.

The Edy’s/Dreyer’s® and Drumstick® Ice Cream factory located on Wells street is adding a new ice cream production line for their Drumstick® brand, which is anticipated to be up and running on April 1.

“We have been serving customers across the U.S. our delicious and quality ice cream for over 35 years from our Fort Wayne facility, and are very excited to continue to grow our capacity to make more ice cream with the addition of this new line,” said Julia Zirpoli, Factory Manager at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s Fort Wayne facility.

Adding to its current team of 376 employees, the 64 new manufacturing job opportunities will support the new Drumstick® ice cream production line. Dreyer’s said the positions offer a competitive hourly rate, as well as full benefits, including three weeks of paid time off.

“Our mission at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is to bring joy to everyday life with ice cream, and we look forward to bringing on more team members to help us do just that. If you love ice cream as much as we do, come join us in making it at our Fort Wayne factory,” Zirpoli added.

Explore opportunities to join the Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Fort Wayne team by visiting www.edysjobs.com