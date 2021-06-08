Dreyer’s continues multi-million dollar expansion at Wells Street ice cream plant, 145 jobs to be created

The Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream plant on Wells Street is set to expand by the summer of 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If all goes to plan, the Wells Street Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant will again expand, creating more than 100 jobs in the process. The company has asked for the building to be considered an Economic Revitalization Area.

Eight months after announcing a $41-million plan to install a new production line, the company has planned another $146-million expansion. According to a resolution set to be heard by City Council, the project will create 145 jobs. The company announced plans to add 64 new jobs in February.

“Our mission at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is to bring joy to everyday life with ice cream, and we look forward to bringing on more team members to help us do just that. If you love ice cream as much as we do, come join us in making it at our Fort Wayne factory,” Julia Zirpoli, Factory Manager at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s Fort Wayne facility told WANE 15 after the previous hiring announcement.

According to the council resolution, the new jobs would see a total annual payroll of more than $7-million. The company plans to retain 400 full-time jobs with a total annual payroll of $29-million. The average salary of the Fort Wayne employees is nearly $73,000.