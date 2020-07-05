Drexel Ave. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 11:15 Saturday night. Witnesses called 911 to report the victim was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Responding officers were flagged down by the occupants of a vehicle near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Colerick Street. The driver told police there was a shooting victim in the backseat. Medics took that man to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his head and doctors determined his condition was life-threatening.

Officers confirmed the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue. Detectives canvassed the area and spoke with potential witnesses. There is no suspect information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.