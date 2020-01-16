Drew Brees to speak at Night of Hope event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — NFL quarterback Drew Brees will speak at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Hope in Fort Wayne.

The event is set for Monday, May 18 at the Memorial Coliseum.

The parents of Purdue Boilermakers superfan Tyler Trent, who died of cancer Jan. 1, 2019, will also speak at the event.

Admission to Night of Hope is free, but guests must register. Registration opens February 3rd.

Brees played for Purdue before he was drafted by the NFL’s San Diego Chargers. He’s played for the New Orleans Saints since 2006 and has become one of the NFL’s most prolific passers. This past season, he broke Peyton Manning’s record for career touchdown passes.

Brees will join the likes of Tim Tebow, Kirk Cousins and Jim Kelly as local FCA Night of Hope speakers. Former Chicago Bears linebacker Mike Singletary spoke at last year’s event.