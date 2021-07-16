Drainage Water Management Field Day to take place July 23

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District announced it will host Drainage Water Management Field Day on July 23 at Werling Farms in Decatur.

The free event will focus on the benefits of two stage ditches and properly functioning drainage water management structures. The organization said Werling Farms has examples of both structures and will discuss their impacts and improvements to water quality and drainage.

Field Day presentations will be led by Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Area Engineer Andrew Pursifull, NRCS DeKalb County District Conservationist Derek Thompson and host farmer Mike Werling.

Guests are asked to meet at the Zion-Friedheim Lutheran Church, located at 10653 N. 550 W, at 8:30 a.m. to caravan to Werling Farms.

For more information visit the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District website or call 260-484-5848 ext. 3.