DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The Dekalb County Drainage Board met on Thursday to discuss the ongoing issue of drainage issues in the Woodview neighborhood. During the meeting on Thursday, WANE 15 learned that plans to fix the problem will be done around next spring.

When the board had a surveyor go out the the properties, the cost to fix the issue would be $1,100 per acre. The board is also trying to detrime if they should fix the north water shed in that area or the south water shed, or possibly combine the two.

The water sheds that need repair have not been fixed since 1883, nearly 150 years ago.

A Dekalb County Commissioner says they feel understand the residents frustrations.

A public hearing will be scheduled at a later date.