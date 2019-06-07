Drag racing legend honored with marker in Decatur

A marker honoring the contributions of John Lingenfelter to the motorsports industry was unveiled on Friday, June 7, 2019.

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A historical maker honoring the contributions of racing legend John Lingenfelter was unveiled Friday morning in Decatur.

The unveiling took place at the Lingenfelter Performance Engineering corporate headquarters, 1557 Winchester Road in Decatur.

An Indiana State Resolution honoring the occasion was presented to members of the Lingenfelter family, as will a mayoral proclamation.



“John Lingenfelter was an Indiana drag racing legend and proud member of the Decatur community,” noted Brian Hasler, co-founder, Indiana Racing Memorial Association. “During his career he won 13 career national event events in Competition Eliminator and was the first driver in the class to break the six-second quarter-mile barrier. He used his experience in tuning small-block Chevrolet V-8s to establish Lingenfelter Performance Engineering in the late 1970s in Decatur.”

It was his efforts with Lingenfelter Performance Engineering that John brought true fame to his sport. Through LPE, Lingenfelter modified specialized in the modification of GM vehicles such as the F-Bodies (Camaro, Firebird), B Bodies (Impala SS, Caprice, Roadmaster, Fleetwood), Corvette, CTS-V, GTO, Silverado, Suburban, Tahoe, Es

A Lingenfelter Camaro sits outside Lingenfelter Performance Engineering in Decatur, Indiana on Friday, June 7, 2019.

calade, Denali, SSR, Hummer H2, and Sierra. The shop also worked with tuning packages for the Dodge Viper and Plymouth Prowler.

One Lingenfelter-tuned vehicle … a street-legal Corvette with a 427 C.I. engine that attained a top speed of 212 mph … achieved particular success and was prominently featured in the June 1996 issue of Car and Driver Magazine. It is among the fastest street-legal performance cars of all time.

John Lingenfelter was critically injured during a drag racing event at Pomona, California on October 27, 2002. He died Thursday December 25, 2003, in Decatur, Indiana, at age 58.