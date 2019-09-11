Dr. Phil Downs of SACS named Indiana State Supt. of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents (IAPSS) has named Dr. Phil Downs of Southwest Allen County Schools Indiana Superintendent of the year.

Dr. Downs was chosen from a list of finalists representing eight geographic districts in Indiana. He will now represent Indiana in the National Superintendent of the Year Competition held by the American Association of School Administrators held in San Diego in February 2020.

Dr. Downs became Superintendent of SACS in 2014. Prior to his appointment, he was SACS Assistant Superintendent beginning in 2010. Before coming to the district, Dr. Downs served as a Northwest Allen County elementary principal at Cedar Canyon Elementary and Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Maple Creek Middle School. He began his teaching career in Fort Wayne Community Schools in 1989.

Dr. Downs will be presented with the state award at the 2019 IAPSS Annual Conference on Thursday, December 5th in Indianapolis.

