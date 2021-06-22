Dr. Park Ginder confirmed as new SACS Superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Tuesday night’s special Southwest Allen County Schools’ (SACS) Board Meeting, the trustees approved Dr. Park Ginder’s contract confirming his appointment as SACS Superintendent, the board announced.

“Dr. Ginder is an experienced educator with a proven track record of transformative and inspiring leadership at SACS,” said Bradley Mills, SACS School Board President. “He has high expectations, a wealth of experience, and a shared vision for our students, staff and community. We are confident Dr. Ginder will continue SACS’ rich tradition of excellence preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities.”

With nearly 35 years of K-12 experience, Dr. Ginder served as the principal at Dekalb High School; Assistant Principal at Carroll High School; and Department Head and Art Teacher at Northrop High School and Shawnee Middle School. Dr. Ginder joined SACS as principal of Homestead High School in 2013.

“SACS is a district with an outstanding reputation of education excellence and a highly supportive and engaged community,” Ginder said. “I am honored and eager to work collaboratively with the school board, staff and parents of the SACS community to provide an exceptional education experiences for all our learners.”

Ginder was named the district’s leader following former Superintendent Dr. Phil Downs’ retirement announcement earlier this year. Downs accepted a position at Trine University.