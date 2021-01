FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “STOP THE STEAL.” “TRUMP WON.”

Dozens gathered midday Wednesday at the Allen County Courthouse lawn to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Many held signs and flags, and chanted “stop the steal.”

More than 100 people had shown up by just after noon.

The rally, termed “We the People Demand Election Integrity,” was held the same day Congress was set to gather in a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.