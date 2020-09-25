Dozens of Fort Wayne firefighters quarantined after 2 test positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Approximately 45 firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department have been placed in quarantine after it was determined they were exposed to two firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19.

The department made the announcement Friday afternoon in an email. The firefighters will be quarantined for two weeks and their exposure occurred over the course of multiple shifts.

The email noted that public safety will not be compromised and to ensure that, firefighters who were not exposed have been offered overtime to fill open positions at affected stations. In all the fire department operates 18 fire stations across Fort Wayne.