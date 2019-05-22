Dozens join 'Teacher Walk-In' to raise support for public schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Teachers, educators, and parents gathered on the lawn of the Allen Count Courthouse Tuesday to show support for public schools.

The Fort Wayne Education Association led the event and encouraged community members to wear red, bring chairs, and carry signs of support. It was called a work-in, as many continued to grade papers and work while off the clock.

"Some brought their work to show that our workday doesn't end when the children leave," said East Allen County Educators Association Union President Andra Kosmoski, "We work in the evenings and we work on the weekends."

Supporters lined the street chanting and holding signs asking for the state to increase school funding.

"We really hope this is the begining of brining public awareness to rally behind not just teachers, but to rally with our kids in the community." said high school teacher Renee Albright.

According to the FWEA, similiar work-ins are being held across Indiana to highlight the need for increased public education funding and support the students, staff, and schools in their hometowns.