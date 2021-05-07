Dozens go ‘Over the Edge’ of PNC building after raising thousands for United Way of Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dozens of people went “Over the Edge” of the PNC building Friday to raise money for strong, healthy neighborhoods.

Brave rappelers descended from the building’s eighth floor starting at 9 a.m. Friday. The money raised by each rappeler supports a new initiative for United Way of Allen County called Strong Neighborhoods.

The Chief Development Officer of United Way Allen County repelled down Friday morning after raising just $16 more than her husband who also competed. She says she would definitley do it again.

“The cause is why we are here. The ride down was just for the fun of it,” says Amanda Davis, chief development officer of United Way Allen County. “We have raised a ton of money for Strong Neighborhoods and we want to raise some more. People can still text to give to the cause so we can get into some neighborhoods and do some good work.”

Every participant committed to raising at least $1,000 for Stronger Neighborhoods.