Dozens embark on annual Hoosier Tour to promote ACD Festival

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday morning, dozens of Auburns and Cords departed on the annual Hoosier Tour.

The 2-day trip will first take drivers to stops like Napoleon and Findlay, Ohio, all to spread the word about the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg festival.

Drivers come from all over the country, including Cameron Petersen from Memphis, who keeps coming back for the camaraderie with other participants.

“We like to just get together and spend a couple days before the festival starts with our Hoosier Tour friends that we’ve come to love over the last 20 years or so,” Petersen said. “It’s just a good time.”

Upon their return to Auburn on Thursday, there will be a kickoff luncheon for the weekend filled with ACD Festival events.

