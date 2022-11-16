WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — With the holidays quickly approaching, Downtown Wabash, Inc. is gearing up for the season with its annual Jingle Jubilee.

Jingle Jubilee, which will take place Nov. 18, has been around for decades.

The event will include the annual lighting of the Wabash County Courthouse, a holiday-inspired kid zone, and shopping campaigns.

The shopping campaign, called Shop Local to Win (SLTW), encourages citizens to shop local by allowing people to “enter for a chance to win” prizes in various categories.

SLTW will also begin Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 19.

In addition to Jingle Jubilee, Downtown Wabash has other events and promotions planned throughout the holiday season, including the Wabash Cultural District Coupon Booklet, Small Business Saturday and December’s First Friday.

Jingle Jubilee begins at 4:00 p.m. and concludes at 9:00 p.m.