Downtown Wabash Farmers Market prepares for 2021 season

Vendor applications are still being accepted for 2021 season

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — The Downtown Wabash Farmers Market is preparing for another season.

The market will kick off its 2021 season on May 15 from 8 a.m. – noon in the Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot on the corner of Cass Street and Market Street. The 2021 market will occur every Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon through Sept. 26.

“It will be great to see folks out and about shopping with local vendors at this year’s Farmers Market,” said Market Coordinator Dan Bickel. “Our vendors are excited to mingle with shoppers and share their variety of products during this continued downtown Wabash tradition.”

Vendors participating in the 2021 market will feature handmade, homemade and homegrown items including fresh produce, meats, dairy products, homegoods, plants, arts and artisan wares.

The market said it will accept SNAP, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Vouchers at select vendor booths. The farmers market is also pet-friendly and tobacco-free.

The 2021 Market Vendors include Wesson’s Canine Bakery, Hill N Dale Farm, My Dad’s Sweet Corn, Arc of Wabash County, Inc., Bizzy Bees, RiverRidge Farm, Cordes Berry Farm, Sisters Jam & Jelly, Sherry’s Simple Sweets, Carpenter Creations, Charlie’s Hoops & Coops/Eggboys, Morning Glories, R&P Bling, Small Onion Studio, Jimmy Langford and Emmett’s Paddy Wagon.

In addition to vendors, the market will feature live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities and demonstrations, and more.

Vendors are still being accepted for full-season, half-season and one-time rates. To become a vendor for the 2021 Market, visit WabashMarketplace.org/farmers-market or call 260-563-0975.

Wabash Marketplace said it will continue to monitor the current state of the pandemic and will adapt where necessary for the safety of vendors and shoppers. Current CDC guidelines do not require but recommend face coverings at the 2021 Market events. For more information about current COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC, visit cdc.gov.

For more information about Downtown Wabash Farmers Market, visit WabashMarketplace.org or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.