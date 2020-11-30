Downtown Van Wert named to National Register of Historic Places

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — Several blocks in downtown Van Wert were named to the National Register of Historic Places.

Mitch Price, Exec. Director of the Historic Main Street Van Wert said the designation is the culmination of a years-long effort that could not only increase tourism to Van Wert, but also bring more businesses to the area as prospective entrepreneurs can seek tax breaks for buying and restoring buildings deemed historic.

“That’s what makes it attractive to come back, buy a building, start your own business,” said Price. “Forty percent below that is huge right off the cuff, especially nowadays even 20 percent, which that’s what we’ll likely see, 19-to-20 percent once we get these historic constructions going on. It’ll attract a lot more businesses, a lot more boutiques, restaurants.”

A little more than 90 buildings fall in the historic district.