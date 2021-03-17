Downtown streetscape improvements coming to 2 towns, 1 city in northeast Indiana

EAST ALLEN, Ind. (WANE) – Grabill, Leo-Cedarville and Woodburn are moving forward with downtown streetscape improvement projects as part of the East Allen Rural Revival Regional Development Initiative.

These projects are possible with the help of $2M in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding through the region’s Indiana Regional Stellar Communities Designation, a press release from Sturtz Public Management Group, LLC said.

In the spring of 2020, the Town of Leo-Cedarville received approval of a $750,000 CDBG grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a $1.25M investment along Center Street in between Hosler Road and Walnut Street, the press release said. Construction is currently underway and is scheduled to by complete by the end of May 2021.

The Town of Grabill was approved for a $750,000 CDBG grant to use for a $932,000 streetscape project, which will be located along State Street near The Country Shoppes of Grabill and along Main Street in between State and First Streets.

“We are so thankful for all the hard work that has went into this project and for the funding. We couldn’t have done the project without it,” said Wilmer Delagrange, Grabill’s Town Council President.

The City of Woodburn was approved for a $500,000 grant for a $650,000 project for the second phase of streetscape improvements within the last five years, the press release said. The area will focus along Main Street from Becker Road to Carl Street. Both projects are expected to be under construction by late summer or early fall of 2021 with project completion in the spring or summer of 2022.

Detailed site plans and project descriptions can be found on the NewAllen Alliance website.