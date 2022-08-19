FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new.

Crews work on a lot at Jefferson Boulevard and Randall Road, near Jefferson Pointe shopping center, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

It’s the future site of The Warehouse Salon & Spa, currently located in a street level shop at the Randall Lofts downtown, WANE 15 has learned.

Owners Mallory and Evan Riecke have broken ground on construction estimated to cost $1.7 million for the 5,200 square foot, 21-foot high building, Evan Riecke said.

The new salon should be opening its doors next June.

“We just found this property,” Mallory Riecke said during a visit to the salon on Harrison Street where it intersects with The Landing. “It was the perfect location for us. And like I said, as much as we love downtown and all the growth, it isn’t convenient parking for our clients. So with the new space, we’ll have plenty of room to add more stylists and make it a little bit more convenient and comfortable for our clientele.”

Expect to see a building go up with an industrial chic vibe – brick and metal – with 42 parking spaces in the back and along Randall. Mallory Riecke said the salon will take up about 3,000 square feet and allow her to add more stylists and open two esthetic rooms that could be used for facials or massage. Hair stations will expand from the current 12 to 20.

The rest of the building’s space will be one to two tenants, although no new tenant has signed yet, Evan Riecke said. Mallory is hoping for a boutique, a yoga salon or a like business.

Parking has become a bigger issue for the high-end salon, named after a Dave Matthews song, as roads are blocked for new construction.

While the boom in construction may become a future blessing for downtown business, blocked streets are making it really difficult right now, particularly as parking passes are hard to get. The Rieckes see parking garages being built, but clients at their salon are hesitant to walk there when cold weather and early nights come. Parking meters further away from their location often only allow one hour parking.

A color and cut can last for three hours, Mallory Riecke said.

The Rieckes have spent a small fortune running out to feed client meters, keeping one step away from parking enforcement officers who seem to know exactly when someone’s meter has expired, Mallory Riecke said.

Evan Riecke said he and Mallory always had their eye on the new location, but never expected the surprises they encountered during their initial phase of construction. The 1960s home that was demolished was built over an older home that had been pancaked into a basement, Evan Riecke said. .

Another less-than-happy surprise was finding an old septic tank full of sludge on the property, he said.

WEB EXTRA: Warehouse Salon owner talks new development