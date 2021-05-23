Downtown mural by St. Francis students dedicated off Broadway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Art This Way and the University of Saint Francis have unveiled the latest mural to grace downtown Fort Wayne.

Saint Francis art students painted the south wall of Aaron’s Oriental Rug Gallery. The students chose to paint a natural piece inspired by the work of naturalist and painter John James Audubon. St. Francis professor of studio art Tim Parsley oversaw the project. He said that the mural was a good practical experience for his students and an example of how neighborhoods are using art to show their character.

“It’s really exciting to see all the different ways that art is popping up as a way to make our neighborhoods more interesting and I think that that’s just going to continue,” said Parsley. “I know for our students at St. Francis our interest is making sure that they can take what they learn and their studio schools and they can translate it to some good in the world and they can not only support themselves but they can support their communities.”

The mural is a part of Art This Way’s gateway project, which aims to welcome visitors as they enter downtown Fort Wayne.