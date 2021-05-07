Downtown ‘Lunch on the Square’ returns in June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual Fort Wayne summer tradition returns to Freimann Square next month.

Starting June 3, the Downtown Improvement District will host an in-person “Lunch on the Square” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The weekly event runs every Thursday through Aug. 26. The summertime event features food trucks and live performances at Freimann Square.

For the fun and safety of guests the following protocols will be in place at this year’s Lunch on the Square:

Tables will be set up according to social distancing recommendations.

Social distancing of six feet will be encouraged while in any queue.

Face coverings are recommended.

Hand sanitizer will be made available in multiple locations.

“Lunch on the Square is such a great summertime tradition Downtown and we’re pleased to be able to renew that tradition again this year,” said Downtown Improvement District President Michael Galbraith. “Outdoor events in beautiful Freimann Square can help bring co-workers, friends and families together in the fresh air and sunshine while maintaining recommended social distancing. We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy all of the great food and live music. Summertime in Downtown Fort Wayne is hard to beat!”

To see a list of performers, visit the Downtown Improvement District’s website.