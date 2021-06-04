Downtown Live! summer concert series kicks off tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Live!, a free summer concert series from Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, kicks off Friday night at The Landing.

Various local artists will be featured such as Alicia Pyle Quartet and Rosalind & The Way. Performances will be held Friday nights at The Landing and at rotating venues on Saturday nights. Concerts held on the first Friday of each month will also feature special surprises such as salsa dance lessons on Aug. 6.

The concert series runs from Jun. 4 to Aug. 28. More information about the Downtown Live! concert series is available on Downtown Fort Wayne’s website.