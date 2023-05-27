FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- This upcoming weekend two summertime favorites return to downtown Fort Wayne. Rick Zolman with the Downtown Improvement District stopped by to chat about Downtown Live! and Lunch on the Square.

Downtown Live! returns on Friday, June 2 and will be on every Friday from 6 until 8 through September 1. The event is at the TriCore Porch Off Calhoun. Lunch on the Square returns to Freimann Square Thursday, June 1 and will be every Thursday from 11:30 a.m until 1:30 p.m. through August. More details can be found in the interview above.