Mother’s Day Downtown by Downtown Improvement District will take place on May 12, 2019.

The events will run from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Mother’s Day Downtown (Spring Trolley Shopping) is a day to explore unique gift shops in Fort Wayne’s best place to find local merchandise and community memorabilia downtown! Park near your favorite shop or cultural attraction and ride the trolley between locations.

More information, visit this website for more information

Enter to Win the Ultimate Summer Getaway!