Downtown Improvement District navigates effects of pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The group that works to attract people to and makes improvements to Downtown Fort Wayne has been shifting efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Improvement District provided a status update Monday to the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne.

Michael Galbraith told the group of businesses leaders that the downtown area has seen a growing amount of people visiting the heart of the city. One sign has been the sustainability of shops in the area – something that hasn’t been seen in decades. He noted the case to be true countywide, as Allen County has been seeing a population growth with more people moving into the area instead of moving out.

The positive downtown trends came to a halt with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. D.I.D. events like Fright Night and Busker Fest that draw thousands of people to downtown each year, as well as TinCaps baseball and annual festivals were nixed. The group counts on those events to attract people who then visit other businesses during their trips to the celebrations.

Another big D.I.D. event, Lunch on the Square was altered. First being presented virtually as Lunch on your Couch, before restarting downtown with increased safety measures. The Downtown Improvement District also expanded the efforts of the Clean and Green Initiative sanitizing commonly touched spots around the area.

According to Galbraith, the group’s efforts have been focused on creating ways to attract people to the area outside of large events.

“We’re hopeful by next summer and fall that there will be measures in place that help mitigate the spread of this disease,” Galbraith told WANE 15. “If not, it’s going to be a long year like 2020 has been. I think as we go forward, we need to be very creative in creating an atmosphere and an environment that people can still come downtown but they need to do it in smaller groups.”

Galbraith added that 2020 has been a successful year for the installation of new murals around downtown and the pieces of art have attracted families to the area who have been looking for something to do outside and away from large groups of people.

The D.I.D. has also partnered with the City of Fort Wayne to provide heaters for restaurant patio seating and free delivery to keep business coming in for downtown eateries.