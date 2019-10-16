Downtown Improvement District names new president and CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District (D.I.D.) has named a new president and CEO for the organization. Michael Galbraith succeeds Bill Brown who stepped down from D.I.D. back in July.

Galbraith most recently served as Director of the Road to One Million at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. In that role, he managed regional talent attraction efforts, quality of place initiatives, the $42 million Regional Cities Initiative in northeast Indiana, and the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. Previous to that role, he served as Executive Director of the historic preservation non-profit ARCH, Inc.

“Mike brings a diversity of experience and a background in community and economic development to the position,” said Susan Cobb, D.I.D Board Vice President. “His unique background in the creative economy, historic preservation, Board management, quality of place and economic development mirrors the demands of the role, and I look forward to partnering with him as we begin a new chapter at the D.I.D.”

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored that the Downtown Improvement District Board has chosen me as their next President and CEO,” said Galbraith. “I’ve worked with the D.I.D. on numerous occasions through the years, and I have always been impressed with the professionalism and dedication of the Board, staff and volunteers. Downtown Fort Wayne is Northeast Indiana’s premier draw for both business and talent attraction strategies, as well as the hub for the creative economy and for quality of place efforts. Working with the D.I.D. team and Board, I know we will continue to accelerate the renaissance of the 99 blocks of Downtown Fort Wayne into a truly best-in-class urban core.”

According to D.I.D., the organization provides services aimed at improving the business climate of a 99 Block District which allows owners of non-residential real estate property to more easily assess their own economic potential. The Downtown Improvement District is governed by a Board of Directors and partners with the City of Fort Wayne, the County of Allen and a wide-variety of public, not-for-profit, and private sector organizations to make Downtown Fort Wayne an attractive place to live, work and enjoy which is ready for commerce.