Downtown Improvement District hosts 2019 Fright Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is gearing up for the 2019 Fright Night hosted by the Downtown Improvement District.

The family-friendly Halloween event returns on Saturday, October 19 with events like the Zombie Walk and Zombie Attack Scavenger Hunt. Those feeling more adventurous can stay for the late night bus tours of some of Fort Wayne’s more haunting real-life locations.

New events “Scooby-Doo”-themed mystery puzzles, a Ghostly Gala, and murder mystery.

All in all, there are nearly 30 total events in the downtown area.

“All the partners do an amazing job producing an event that is lively, engaging, and fun for all ages,” said DID interim president Frank Howard.

A list of events and more information can be found here.