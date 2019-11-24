Downtown Improvement District gets ready for Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The downtown tradition of Night of Lights is almost here. The Downtown Improvement District is making finishing touches on the Fort Wayne favorite.

On Wednesday, November 27th, you can expect to see all your favorite displays: Santa and his reindeer, Ash Brokerage holiday illumination, and Embassy Theatre window displays.

New this year, Flagstar is bringing back “real” trees to the Indiana Center building rotunda, and on the skybridge at Wayne and Calhoun. Flagstar says even though traditionally the trees were real, they will use artificial trees as it is more eco-friendly.

Flagstar is also bringing back a nod to Christmastime in Fort Wayne in the 1960s. Wee Willie Wand will make in appearance, as a nod to Wolf and Dessauer.

Night of Lights concludes with fireworks at Parkview Field at 8 p.m.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor for Night of Lights, and our very own Dirk Rowley will serve as the event’s emcee.

Click here for more information.

5:45 pm – History Center Turret Lighting (Barr Street)

5:55 pm – Christ Child Festival Nativity Lighting (Ross Building on Main Street)

6:00 pm – Aunt Millie’s Northern Lights (Pearl Street)

6:05 pm – Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Community Center Santa’s Workshop Display (Main Street)

6:20 pm – Santa and His Reindeer at PNC Bank (Main and Calhoun Streets)

6:40 pm – Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination (Harrison and Berry Streets)

7:00 pm – Flagstar Bank Lighting of the Christmas Tree Display and Indiana Michigan Power Merry Christmas Wreath (I&M Power Center Plaza at Calhoun and Wayne Streets)

7:15 pm – Botanical Conservatory & Embassy Theatre Displays (Jefferson Boulevard)

7:30 pm – Ringing of the Bells (Downtown Churches & ACPL)

8:00 pm– Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks (Jefferson Boulevard)

For more information, click here.