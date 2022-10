FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and pink ribbons around downtown Fort Wayne show support for cancer research and families affected.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer organized the event, “Turn the Town Pink”.

At a ceremony outside Indiana Michigan Power Center, the pink-clad crowd heard remarks from the foundation’s executive director, a Vera Bradley co-founder, a breast cancer survivor, a breast cancer surgeon, and Mayor Tom Henry.