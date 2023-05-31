FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Downtown Fort Wayne will kick off the third annual Downtown Live!, a series of weekly concerts held during the summer months.

Downtown Live! will offer live music from local performers for free every Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from June 2 to Sept. 1.

The performances will be held at The TriCore Porch Off Calhoun in the 800 block of Calhoun Street.

Due to the concerts, the 800 block of Calhoun Street will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Fridays until Downtown Live! ends for the season.

A complete list of who will be performing during the 2023 season can be found online.