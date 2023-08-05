FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) — The Sidewalk Sale will return in downtown Fort Wayne for its 4 year featuring 48 retailers and over 50 food and beverage establishments.

On August 11 and 12, the sale will take place within the 99 block District and surrounding Broadway, Main Street, and Wells Street corridors. Multiple transportation options will be available to get shoppers to different participating vendors.

Some downtown featured entertainment will be taking place Saturday, August 12, from live music to family activities. The events are as follows;

Live music from The Mad Scatter: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., PNC Plaza

Family fun activities: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., ACPL Plaza

Flow Down Hula Hoopers: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., ACPL Plaza

Family fun activities: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., PNC Plaza

Rapunzel and Tinkerbell by Your Party Princess: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., PNC Plaza

Live music from The Party Boat: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., ACPL Plaza

Live music from Ed Renz: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., PNC Plaza

To get a list of participating retailers, shopping and dining maps, and more information head to Downtown Fort Wayne’s website.