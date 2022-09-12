FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria 816 Pint & Slice has reopened after a two-week closure.

The eatery at 816 S. Calhoun St. shut down operations on Aug. 29 to “reboot,” a Facebook post said. It said it was shutting down for two weeks “to focus in, build up our team, implement some new processes, give some TLC to the joint, and dive into our food.”

Owner Andrew Thomas said after the coronavirus pandemic, Pint & Slice’s staff was simply burnt out.

“So we just took a break,” Thomas said, “and we exhaled and we closed down for two weeks and we trained and we cleaned and we did some new recipes and we got the team all organized.”

Thomas said Pint & Slice added some new vegetarian and vegan options to its menu during the break, and welcomed a new manager, Zack Hinton.

Pint & Slice is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m to 8:16 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.