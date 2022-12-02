FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An iconic Fort Wayne staple reaffirmed its local popularity by setting record attendance numbers, according to Downtown Fort Wayne (DFW).

On Friday, DFW said on its Facebook page the 2022 Night of Lights brought in approximately 35,000 people.

The attendance number broke the previous record from last year, according to a Facebook post from Rick Zolman, events and programming manager for DFW.

Alongside the famous Santa lighting, other lightings at buildings across downtown made Night of Lights a popular event this year.

Night of Lights is held every year the day before Thanksgiving.