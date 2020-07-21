Downtown Fort Wayne hotel temporarily lays off furloughed employees due to virus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Courtyard Fort Wayne Downtown has temporarily laid off 11 employees due to COVID-19.

White Lodging Services Corporation announced on July 2 plans to extend the temporarily lay off of 11 employees. These affected employees were notified on March 20 that they would be temporarily furloughed for less than six months.

“At the time, White Lodging fully anticipated and expected to bring back these employees to work within six months. However, given the unprecedented length of the pandemic and continued downturn of the travel and hospitality industry, it is now reasonably foreseeable that these temporary actions may extend beyond six months,” the press release said. “The extension of these furloughs beyond six months is the result of unforeseen business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable at the time that White Lodging initially furloughed these employees.”

On July 2, all affected employees were notified that their furlough will be extended past the initial six months projected. The press release states that the lay offs are still being classified as temporary. The employees have been given a date that White Lodging anticipates having them back to work.