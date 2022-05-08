FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Restaurants and businesses in downtown Fort Wayne have everything families need to celebrate mom’s special day.

Events have been going on all weekend in honor of Mother’s Day, and there are activities happening exclusively on Sunday now that the day is officially here.

Head to the Embassy Theatre between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for free crafts and a selfie station. Moms get a free mimosa, and other refreshments are available for purchase.

Birdie’s Rooftop lounge is hosting a special Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required and have been available to book online as of April 1. Brunch reservations are $35 per person and include a glass of Prosecco or a mimosa for all moms.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating moms for the second day in a row with a brunch from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., presented by Vera Bradley. Sunday’s brunch is sold out.

A plant sale continues at the McMillen Park Community Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Human Agricultural Cooperative has prepared over 300 meals for anyone who comes to Big Momma’s Kitchen at 1307 Oxford Street from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Gifts are being given away to the first 100 mothers.