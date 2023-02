NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A coffee shop in downtown Fort Wayne has opened a second location in New Haven.

Kanela Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites celebrated the expansion with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. The new coffee shop, which is drive-thru only, has been operating under a “soft open” for the past few weeks.

It’s located on SR 930 in the old Rally’s building.

The first shop on Harrison Street has been in Fort Wayne since November 2020.