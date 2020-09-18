Downtown art scavenger hunt with $100 prize ends Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Want to win $100? Just solve a scavenger hunt in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Experience Art This Way Scavenger Hunt rules are simple, use the clues to answer a question about the artwork.

Participants are invited to record their answers and submit them online at www.ArtThisWayFW.com. Contest entries need to be submitted by noon on Monday.

Only one entry is permitted per household, the release said. The winner will be randomly selected out of highest scoring entrees. The winner of the Experience Art This Way Scavenger Hunt will receive a prize valued at $100.