Down Syndrome Association of NE Indiana’s Buddy Walk returns to in-person format Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI) Buddy Walk returns to an in-person format on Saturday at Parkview Field.

The Buddy Walk serves as an inspirational and educational event that celebrates the many abilities and accomplishments of those living with Down Syndrome.

Last year’s Buddy Walk was held in a virtual format last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

DSANI says safety measures will be in place for this year’s event to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. The 1.2 mil walk will end with a dance party back at Parkview Field. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies being held at 9:45 and the walk to follow.

Along with the walk, DSANI hopes to raise $100,000 over the weekend. Funds will allow DSANI to continue its efforts to educate, advocate and celebrate the families that are served in northeast Indiana.

To donate to this weekend’s 23rd annual Buddy Walk or learn more about the event, visit DSANI’s website.