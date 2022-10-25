FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is Down Syndrome Acceptance Month, a time to remind people there are no limitations to what people with Down Syndrome can do.

Nolan Erdei is proof of that.

Nolan Erdei visits WANE 15

The 6-year-old is never without a smile and his WANE 15 microphone, gifted to him by morning anchor Pat Hoffmann. The two met in mid-August through a Positively Fort Wayne story about Food Truck Wednesdays hosted by Gigi’s Playhouse, an organization with a mission of changing the way the world views Down syndrome, and sending a global message of acceptance for all.

On Monday morning, Nolan visited the WANE 15 studio to learn about the lights, cameras, monitors, and the magical green screen where he showed off his dance moves as well as his forecasting and interviewing skills.

Nolan, and thousands of others living with Down Syndrome, prove day in and day out that they can do anything they set their minds to.

Pat, Nolan, and Emily

