Dottie’s honorary degree is Positively Fort Wayne

Life hasn’t always been easy for 86 year old Dottie Carpenter but she’s made it work and helped lots of others along the way. In May 2019, she capped off her accomplishments with something she never thought she would get, a college degree.

“I’m so proud of this because I would have never ever thought in my wildest dreams that I would ever get such an honor,” said Carpenter. The honor she referred to is an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Saint Francis. “I never knew there even was such a thing,” laughed Carpenter. “Now I know.”

USF awarded her the honor because of her 11 years and counting as the manager of the Ave Maria Hospitality Center at 432 Madison Street in Fort Wayne. It’s a day respite for the homeless. “People come in and when they leave they say I love you Miss Dottie and I think they sincerely mean it. I have to lay down the rules, but they listen to me. They don’t always listen to the other volunteers but they listen to me.”

Carpenter believes in helping underdogs. She said it’s a mindset she developed while overcoming many hardships growing up. “It was tough. I was born right in the middle of The Great Depression. I don’t remember a lot of milk because we were poor and because of that I grew up feeling poor and knowing what that felt like, I didn’t like it when people felt that way. So that gravitated me toward people who were struggling.”

Inspired by her aunt, Carpenter began volunteering at church at a young age. “My aunt was my greatest inspiration. She was always helping people. She would drive me with her when she was giving to the needy and helping others. I would end up packing clothes for a Thanksgiving clothing drive and other things.”

Carpenter got married right out of high school and had five children. She and her husband enjoyed a long marriage before he passed away. Through it all she kept helping out at church and also volunteered at Saint Mary Mother of God Church.

“They always had something going on at St. Mary’s. It’s always been a very giving parish,” said Carpenter. That giving parish helped pave the way for Dottie’s degree. Saint Mary Mother of God Church owns the Ave Maria Hospitality Center that Dottie manages. The church worked closely with the University of Saint Francis to honor Carpenter.

She was one of only a few who took the stage to speak during the USF commencement in May. Her speech ended with her saying the following, “God has been so good to me through out my life and I will continue to serve him throughout the rest of it. When my time is over and I go to him, I pray that he will meet me at the gate and say welcome my child I’ve been waiting for you. My best wishes and may God bless you.”

The Ave Maria Hospitality Center at 432 Madison Street is open Monday through Friday. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the winter it is also open on Saturday.