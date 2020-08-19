FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What began as a hobby and has now grown into a full-blown brewing company as Dot & Line Brewing Company prepares to open Friday.

Dot & Line Brewing Company all started when Phil Comparet brought in some of his homebrew to his co-workers at Excell Color Graphics.

“I had been bringing some homebrew to share with some coworkers and the owners of Excell started to get interested and they started trying out some beers, started going to travel around to regional craft breweries that are big and they started asking why can we do this here,” explained Comparet.

It turns out here really meant here! Dot & Line is located inside of the functioning print shop at 2623 Camino Ct., meaning the beer isn’t the only thing that is unique.

“I think for one the location, putting a brewery inside a functioning commercial print shop is a pretty unique experience. So we are looking to be sort of a destination brewery and I really want to push boundaries with styles and flavors and always having something fresh on tap,” describes Comparet. “Something fresh and new that the people who are seeking that kind of thing out will want to come check out.”

Dot & Line will not only offer beer on tap but also growlers and cans to take home. The brewery is also hoping to eventually distribute kegs to local bars and restaurants around town. As for Comparet, he couldn’t imagine his hobby would turn into this.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams for sure. That’s always the thing, you have to find somebody who wants to fund your endeavor,” says Comparet. “That’s the biggest thing and I found some people who are as passionate about beer as I am and wanted to do this project together.”

Dot & Line Brewing company opens Friday at 1 p.m.