Dot & Line Brewing Company celebrates one year of business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dot & Line Brewing Company opened its doors during the pandemic and now are celebrating its first big milestone.

When it comes to opening a business during the pandemic and keeping it open Dot and Brewing Co-Owner Phil Comparet said their approach was to keep their head down and focus on the job at hand.

“Just keep your head down, don’t worry so much about what’s going on and you’re going to persevere,” said Comparet.

Saturday marks one year since Dot and Brewing first opened their doors on 2623 Camino Court. The brewery was born out of a home-brew hobby Comparet used to have, bringing in his brews for his co-workers at Excell Color Graphics. They set out to open the brewery after the owners of Excell Color visited other craft breweries, but starting up a business in the pandemic wasn’t always easy.

“It started out pretty well, then we progressed into the further lockdowns this winter was a bit scary,” Comparet said. “With 50% capacity, no bar seating, we had to very quickly transition to carry out product and that carried us through the winter until the snow started to melt and business starts to pick back up. It’s definitely been a learning process and every day continues to be that way but I feel like we’ve hit our stride here. And we’re doing a really great job right now.”

The brewery celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday. They kicked off celebrations Wednesday night with a new beer release. The Thursday night, Full Circle BBQ set up shop out front. Bravas will be at Dot & Line on Friday and will release its Whale in the Woods Imperial Stout. Dot & Line will wrap celebrations on Saturday with 800 Degrees Woodfire Pizza and a live performance from Davey and the Midnights starting at 6:00 p.m.

All ages are welcome under the tent on Friday and Saturday.