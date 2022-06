FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate dad Sunday morning by treating him to a breakfast of champions.

‘Donuts with Dad’ is a sweet way to start out Father’s Day. The event is at Crescendo Coffee and More from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Crescendo Coffee and More is at 1806 Bluffton Road, in the Club Room at the Clyde.