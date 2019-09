Don’t want that medication? Drop it off Friday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Those who need to dispose of any unwanted medication can do so at a number of collection sites around Fort Wayne Friday.

Residents can drop off expired or unwanted medication (pills only) at the following sites from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday:

Walgreen’s Drug Stores:

• 5830 N. Clinton St.

• 6202 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• 6730 Bluffton Rd.

• 330 W. State Blvd.

• 907 Lincoln Hwy W (New Haven)

• 10170 Maysville Rd.

• 1701 E. Paulding Rd.

• 5435 E. Dupont Rd.

• 10211Chestnut Plaza Drive (Chestnut Hills)

• 11932 Lima Rd.

• 10412 Coldwater Rd.

• 2410 N. Coliseum Blvd.

• 6201 Stellhorn Rd.

• 110 E. Creighton Ave.



Lutheran Hospital-Walgreen’s

• 7950 W. Jefferson Blvd.



Parkview Regional Medical Center:

• 11109 Parkview Plaza Dr.



Ongoing collection sites (pills only) at:

• Allen County Sheriff (Huntertown Town Hall)

• Fort Wayne Police (Rousseau Centre Building)

• New Haven Police (815 Lincoln Highway East)



For more information, call 469-3036 or visit www.agingihs.org.