Don’t forget to Be A Tourist In Your Own Hometown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can be a tourist in Fort Wayne, even if this is your hometown. Sunday, September 8th you can get free access to different parts of downtown for Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.

You can expect a day of fun touring around all the different parts of downtown. Over 10 businesses are participating in the event, giving you free access to some of the best spots in Fort Wayne.

Get your passport stamped to show off all the places you’ve been to throughout the city. Passports are available here, or at Kroger and Visit Fort Wayne.

The event goes on from noon until 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more.